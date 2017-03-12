× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/12/17

It’s another big show on this week as the city celebrates St. Patrick’s Day weekend and the clocks move ahead an hour.

We’ll kick off the show with Dave updating us on the news and Sam bringing us the sports and then we’ll take our weekly spin through national politics, including the rollout of the House Republican’s plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Then, Dan McGrath stops by the studio. Dan is the president of Leo High School and the former sports editor of the Chicago Tribune. Leo is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year and will be marching in the South Side Irish Parade to celebrate its roots. We’ll talk to Dan about Leo, its challenges, and I’m sure we’ll talk some sports.