The Beat Full Show (3/12/17): Selection Sunday Watch Party live at Welsh-Ryan Arena

Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton bring you The Beat live from the Northwestern Selection Sunday watch party at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Before and after the selection is handed down, the guys visit with a slate of guests including forwards Nathan Taphorn and Charlie Hall, Athletic Director Dr. Jim Phillips,Shaw Media Bears writer and NU superfan Kevin Fishbain, analyst Joey Meyer, voice of the ‘Cats Dave Eanet, F Vic Law, freshman G Isiah Brown, junior G Bryant McIntosh, assistant coach Brian James and head coach Chris Collins.

The Wildcats grab the 8th seed out of the West Region and take on the 9th seed Vanderbilt Commodores on Thursday.