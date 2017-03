× Rep. Chris Welch explains his stance on House Bill 2717 and shares his thoughts on the budget stalemate in Springfield

Rick speaks to Democratic state Rep. Chris Welch of Hillside. Welch has a bill ( House Bill 2717) that is aimed at allowing local governments to share information to make sure they’re getting reimbursed properly by the state. We’ll also talk about other legislation and the latest on the Springfield stalemate.