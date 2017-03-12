× OTL #543: Women’s equality with 24WORDS, Chicago River Swim, Noah Gabriel plays in studio

Mike Stephen talks with 24WORDS: the equal rights rock musical producer/ writer/ lyricist Charles Kouri about exploring the journey for women’s equality, checks in with Chicago River Swim co-creator Doug McConnell about a proposed long-distance swim in the Chicago River, and welcomes local musician Noah Gabriel to the studio to play live for the hour and to talk about his new record Dead Reckoning. Meanwhile, we anticipate today’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade insanity, and we pre-celebrate Mike’s 37th birthday!

