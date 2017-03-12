Live in the original Playboy Mansion for $3.4 million
GOLD COAST — A sleek condominium in the original Playboy Mansion is on the market for nearly $3.4 million.
The three-bedroom, two-level condo in Hugh Hefner’s former Gold Coast home at 1340 N. State Parkway features a rooftop terrace, master suite with his-and-her bathrooms and lots of big windows, according to the listing.
While vintage elements such as a tray ceiling and oak floors abound throughout the home, some rooms feature more modern finishes.
