Live in the original Playboy Mansion for $3.4 million

GOLD COAST — A sleek condominium in the original Playboy Mansion is on the market for nearly $3.4 million.

The three-bedroom, two-level condo in Hugh Hefner’s former Gold Coast home at 1340 N. State Parkway features a rooftop terrace, master suite with his-and-her bathrooms and lots of big windows, according to the listing.

While vintage elements such as a tray ceiling and oak floors abound throughout the home, some rooms feature more modern finishes.

