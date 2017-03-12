Live in the original Playboy Mansion for $3.4 million

Posted 10:11 PM, March 12, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:06PM, March 12, 2017

The original Playboy mansion at 1340 N. State Parkway in the Gold Coast. The former home of Hugh Hefner was converted to condos in the 1990s. (Courtesy of Redfin / via DNAinfo)

GOLD COAST — A sleek condominium in the original Playboy Mansion is on the market for nearly $3.4 million.

The three-bedroom, two-level condo in Hugh Hefner’s former Gold Coast home at 1340 N. State Parkway features a rooftop terrace, master suite with his-and-her bathrooms and lots of big windows, according to the listing.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

While vintage elements such as a tray ceiling and oak floors abound throughout the home, some rooms feature more modern finishes.

Click to listen: