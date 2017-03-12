× Jane Monzures 3/11/17: The South Side Irish Day Parade, Illinois Poet Laureate and March Madness Bracketology

Jane Monzures fills in for Amy Guth on a very Irish show!

First, Jane welcomes Jeannie Kovak, Co-Chair of the South Side Irish Parade Committee, and South Side Irish Parade Queen Shannon Reilly Zofkie to talk about the South Side Irish Parade and their own rich Irish heritage.

Next, Illinois Poet Laureate Kevin Stein is on the phone to talk about just what a Poet Laureate is and grades limericks from Jane and producer Tom Hush.

Finally, The Beat’s Mark Carman is talking March Madness brackets and gives Jane a few tips on who to pick for this year’s big tournament.