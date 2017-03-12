× Chris Collins: “I hope everybody that’s worn the jersey is proud”

Northwestern head basketball coach Chris Collins joins Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Dave Eanet at Welsh-Ryan Arena as the Wildcats’ lock down their first ever NCAA Tournament berth. Collins talks about what was going through his head when the selection came down, handling the pressure from the “elephant in the room” all season; his squad bouncing back from adversity like losing key cog Scottie Lindsey for a time, and more.