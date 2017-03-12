× Brian Noonan Show 3/12/17: Daylight saving time and Florida News

Brian talks about daylight saving time and hangover cures, then discusses the latest antics from down south in this week’s Florida News!

Brian kicks off the “hour late” program by lamenting the level of effort it takes to adjust clocks twice a year for daylight saving time. Since we had to “spring forward” over St. Patrick’s Day weekend this year, Brian also discusses top Chicagoland hangover foods to recover from the big holiday or for any other drinking occasion.

Then, for the first time in a long time, Brian presents a brand-new edition of Florida News! The first story features a little bit of Naked News, and later you can hear why Brian would utter the quote “when your overactive sweat glands get you busted, that’s when it’s time to get new deodorant.” And you don’t want to miss one crazy maid of honor who had a pretty insane wedding after imbibing way too much alcohol.

To wrap up the show, Karen Conti joins Brian in-studio to discuss the latest in legal news and answer legal questions from listeners.