Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour
Join Bill and Wendy for an extra online-only bonus hour, weekdays noon-1pm CT.
To listen:
- Listen to our WGN Extra stream on our website.
- On the WGN Radio iPhone or Android app, click the ((*)) icon near the bottom left of the screen and choose “WGN Extra″ or “WGN Plus.”
- Amazon Echo users, say “Alexa, play WGN Extra.” (If that doesn’t work, you may need to say “Alexa, play WGN Extra on TuneIn.”)
- If you are looking for a direct audio feed, try one of the following links for the WGN Extra stream:
http://stream.abacast.net/playlist/wgnam-wgnplusaac-ibc2.m3u
http://stream.abacast.net/playlist/wgnam-wgnplusmp3-ibc2.m3u
The bonus hour will also be included on the daily full show podcast.