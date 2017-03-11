Northwestern guard Isiah Brown (12) lunges for the ball as Maryland guard Melo Trimble (2) drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Friday, March 10, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The Beat Full Show (3/11/17): ‘Cats go down in DC, gear up for Selection Sunday
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: Northwestern falls to Wisconsin in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament and the guys weigh the effect that this loss might have on the Wildcats going forward; Jay Cutler’s tumultuous Bears career is over and we put the Cutler Era into perspective with your “favorite” moments from the last 8 years; Chicago Tribune’s Teddy Greenstein joins the show from DC to talk ‘Cats/Badgers, what needs to be working for NU going forward and the task ahead for the next coach at Illinois; we recap the flurry of action as NFL free agency heats up, and more.