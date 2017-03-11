× The Beat Full Show (3/11/17): ‘Cats go down in DC, gear up for Selection Sunday

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: Northwestern falls to Wisconsin in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament and the guys weigh the effect that this loss might have on the Wildcats going forward; Jay Cutler’s tumultuous Bears career is over and we put the Cutler Era into perspective with your “favorite” moments from the last 8 years; Chicago Tribune’s Teddy Greenstein joins the show from DC to talk ‘Cats/Badgers, what needs to be working for NU going forward and the task ahead for the next coach at Illinois; we recap the flurry of action as NFL free agency heats up, and more.