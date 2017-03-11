× “Patti’s Postcards from Home”, Fantasy Cupcakes and The Political Round Table | Full Show (March 10th)

Tonight on Pretty late with Patti Vasquez! We welcome internet sensation Elliot Serrano and the return of our “Patti’s Postcards from Home” segment with the mayor of Cissna Park, Michael McCray. Bringing cupcakes in studio…Yes, we said cupcakes… is Moneak Crosen of Fantasy Cupcakes who delight both our listeners and guests with her tasty treats! Then, for our political roundtable we welcome Chris Kennedy, Erik Elk, Ken Jakubowski, and Dave Lundy for a lively discussion on our current political state. Michael Silver makes an appearance as well!

All this and more on Pretty Late! Listen to the podcast right here:

