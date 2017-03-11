× Patti’s Postcards from Home | Cissna Park, IL

We welcome Mayor Michael McCray of Cissna Park, IL to the latest episode of Patti’s “Postcards from Home”. We highlight the town as well some of the history and small town living Cissna Park offers to the state of Illinois. Enjoy the latest edition of Postcards from Home!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to get your town featured on WGN Radio with Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER