Wintrust Business Lunch 3/10/17: Chicagoland, Jobs Report, & Healthcare Co-Ops

Andrea Hanis (Editor at Blue Sky Innovation & Editorial Director of RedEye) is talking all about Chicago this week. Andrea and Steve talked about Chicago’s presence on the international startup stage, and SXSW. Gretchen Van Vlymen (Head of HR at StratEx) discussed the changing healthcare laws, Mark Hamrick (Sr. Economic Analyst at Bankrate) discussed today’s job report, and Anthony Hope (VP at Samaritan Ministries International) informed Steve about the growing healthcare alternative – healthcare co-ops.