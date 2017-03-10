× WGN’s Sam Panayotovich: “My guess is Northwestern will be an 8 seed in the big dance”

WGN’s Sam Panayotovich joins Justin to recap a busy week in sports including the surging Northwestern Wildcats and their march to their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the chances the Illinois State Redbirds make the tournament and what happens next for the Fighting Illini. Sam also tells us about the disappointing week in Bulls basketball that, at this time, puts them outside of the NBA playoffs.

