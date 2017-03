× Weekend Plans + Chicago Culinary Kitchen Thanks

Nick Digilio and the overnight crew kick off his show discussing their weekend plans. Then Nick welcomes the great Greg and Christina Gaardbo from The Chicago Culinary Kitchen to thank them for the delicious food they brought in studio for Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez and Nick’s show.

