TV Show Patrol's Curt Wagner: Is the anti-hero the new hero?

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Curt Wagner, of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about ‘Shameless’, the ongoing trend of anti-hero’s in shows, the return of ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Baskets’, ‘This is Us’, and much more.

