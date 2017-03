× Top Six 03.10.17: Suspicious computer talking & Bye Bye Jay

-The Trump Tower computer was talking to a Russian Bank computer…that can’t be good

-Bears release Cutler, lose Alshon, crazy overpay for new QB

-President Trump pal Roger Stone suspended from Twitter

-Ann Curry and Tamron Hall get together for a ‘I hate Matt & Megan’ party

-Buckingham Fountain turns 90 May 6th with a big birthday party

-A man leaves his truck to save an old lady crossing the train track