The Opening Bell 3/10/17: What Would Happen If Wall Street Disappeared?

This week marked the eighth anniversary of the bull market and the other factor many are excited about is the jobs report released later today. Steve checked in with Paul Nolte (Kingsview Asset Management) to discuss what this report is expected to say and how 2017 continues to move. Steve also talked with New York Times Best Selling Author, William Cohan. His new book, “Why Wall Street Matters” looks at the way Wall Street has become ingrained in every day financial society and how it impacts everyone, from farmers to investors.