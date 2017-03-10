× Steve Dale’s Other World: Mike “Doc” Emrich

He’s arguably hockey’s greatest broadcaster, Mike “Doc” Emrich – and he’s a friend now of Steve Dale’s because it turns out the good Doc (and his wife) are a friend to animals. And Doc’s a fan of Steve’s Sunday morning WGN Radio show. What’s he doing up so early?

We talk about Doc’s career – and how he got that nickname in the first place. And how, like many players, he worked his way up from the minor leagues to the NHL.

There are obligatory hockey questions, like “Who are the greatest players you’ve ever seen?”

And what about this year’s Stanley Cup? I push Doc into making a prediction.

If you’re a hockey fan, you’ll love this podcast because listening to games there’s little time to get a sense of the man. Here you do. He’s clearly a real gentleman, genuine and sincere.