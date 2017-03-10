× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 82: Mike Glennon and Quintin Demps Join The Podcast

The Bears have a new quarterback and he insisted the first thing he did in Chicago was join The Hoge & Jahns Podcast. Mike Glennon and new safety Quintin Demp both spend some time with the guys Friday at Halas Hall, discussing why they decided to join the Bears. Adam and Adam also discuss Ryan Pace’s press conference and whether or not it was a good idea to let Alshon Jeffery walk away. Listen below!

