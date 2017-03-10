Highlights: Blackhawks at Detroit – 3/10/17

Posted 9:33 PM, March 10, 2017, by , Updated at 09:27PM, March 10, 2017

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) carries the puck against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 10, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Highlights – Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings – March 10, 2017

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories