Chicago’s Jimmy Pankow is getting inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame!

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by trombonist, arranger, composer, and one of Chicago’s founding members, Jimmy Pankow! They talk about his Chicago roots, the Chicago Cubs, getting inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and much more.

