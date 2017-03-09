× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/9/17: Credit Scores, Wikileaks, & Bull Markets

When was the last time you checked your credit score? Jill Gonzales (Analyst at WalletHub) looked at a survey that came out this week about the cities with highest and lowest credit scores and plenty of Chicago suburbs rated high up on the list. Shelley Young (Chef/Owner at The Chopping Block) is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of being a local business in Chicago, Ian Sherr (Executive Editor at CNET) discussed the latest tech connection with Wikileaks, and Ilyce Glink (CEO of Best Money Moves and publisher at ThinkGlink.com) discussed the eighth birthday of the bull market and how to take advantage of it for those in their 20’s and 30’s.