Why women are wearing their underwear ALL wrong!
Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! Patti along with Esmeralda and Mike take a look at all the reasons why a person may be wearing their underwear wrong. Patti reads down a list of problems that present themselves while try to stay comfy… and shares some ways to prevent these problems.
Listen to the podcast right here:
Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?
FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes
Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: