The Opening Bell 3/9/17: Commercial Real Estate & Smart Finance for Kids

Technology is always a focus for changing industries, and commercial real estate is no exception. This week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, featured Steve and Greg Warsek (SVP & Sr. Regional Manager of CRE in the Chicago Market) discussing interest rates and virtual reality. Steve also talked about the newest tool to help kids learn the importance of digital banking and finance with Stuart Sopp (CEO of Current).