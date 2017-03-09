× The Chicago Tribune’s Steve Johnson: Oscar Commercials, Museum Highlights and Colbert’s Confidence

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show the great Steve Johnson of The Chicago Tribune. In this conversation they discuss how the commercials that air during the Oscars are starting to rival those of the Super Bowl, some great exhibitions happening at The Art Institute, Field Museum, Adler Planetarium & Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center and Stephen Colbert’s new found confidence.

