× The Carry Out 3-8-17: “It seems weird that the Illinois state funding plan is to just get the city to pay with their own money”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include women all around the world taking part in International Women’s Day and “The Day Without a Woman,” the CTU reportedly thinking about a one-day teachers strike, Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza winning a court fight to force Governor Rauner to pay state workers from a different fund, a man being shot dead right after being released from jail, Stephen Hawking saying we need to control our aggressiveness when it comes to technology, the Bears close to signing Mike Glennon of Tampa Bay to be their next quarterback, the Dallas Cowboys releasing Tony Romo, the Bulls playing the Magic, Cubs and White Sox motoring along in spring training, the Big Ten Tournament starting a new study saying sex the night before work increases productivity the next day.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio