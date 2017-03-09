× Nighthawk Tavern’s new Bob Ross drinking game is positively genius

ALBANY PARK — Here’s a drinking game we never saw coming: painting along with the late PBS host and posthumous YouTube sensation Bob Ross.

Nighthawk Coffee Bar & Tavern, 4744 N. Kimball Ave., has introduced a new bi-weekly event, “The Joy of Drinking: Bob Ross Night,” which makes its second outing Wednesday evening.

Two random bar patrons will be chosen to paint along with an episode of “The Joy of Painting,” which aired from 1983 to 1994.

