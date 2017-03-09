Live Blog: Bears Free Agent Tracker

Mike Glennon. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Adam Hoge March 9, 201710:32 AM

We’re starting to get an idea of the contract structure for Mike Glennon: 

$19 million guaranteed is really not that bad. It will be interesting to see what is fully guaranteed vs total guarantees. Could be some incentives in there too. But $19 million is about where I pegged it in my piece yesterday and you can read more about the possible contract structure here

Adam Hoge March 9, 201710:18 AM

The Eagles are reportedly signing wide receiver Torrey Smith, but that apparently isn’t stopping them from pursuing Alshon Jeffery: 

Adam Hoge March 9, 20179:25 AM

It will be interesting to see if anything happens with Jay Cutler today. QB options around the league are disappearing quickly. It’s probably best for the Bears if Tony Romo goes to Denver. That would leave Cutler as the best option for both the Texans and Jets, increasing the likelihood of a trade. 

Adam Hoge March 9, 20179:06 AM

It’s been quiet on the Alshon Jeffery front, which I think is positive for the Bears. The WR market so far does not indicate that Jeffery will receive a crazy amount of money and I know there’s a mutual desire for No. 17 to stay in Chicago. 

Adam Hoge March 9, 20178:40 AM

Let’s not completely close the door on Bouye yet as it’s possible the Bears will show greater interest after losing Gilmore, but it will certainly be a loss if they don’t end up with either player. If the Bears are going to overspend at all in free agency this year, the secondary is the area where they can justify it. 

Adam Hoge March 9, 20178:38 AM

Let’s start with some big cornerback news this morning as the Bears have been heavily involved with Bills free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Texans free agent cornerback A.J. Bouye. Unfortunately, it looks like they lost Gilmore to the Patriots and are trailing on Bouye. 

As for Bouye:

Adam Hoge March 9, 20178:34 AM

Good morning and Happy NFL New Year, football fans! The legal negotiating window has been busier than usual this year and it will only get crazier today as deals and trades become official at 3 p.m. CT. Keep this page open as it will automatically refresh as news becomes available. 