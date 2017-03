× Hedwig inches its way into Chicago

The brilliantly innovative, heartbreaking and wickedly funny rock musical, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH is taking Chicago by storm. WGN’s Andrea Darlas sat down with the stars, Euan Morton (Hedwig) and Hanah Corneau (Yitzhak) after their first performance to talk about the Tony Award winning, genre-bending musical sensation. Both talk about the physicality and the raw emotions that go into each and every performance and why audiences love Hedwig!