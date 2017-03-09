× Dean Richards really just wishes he had a smoking donkey…

Excuse me? Bill and Wendy are joined by WGN’s very own, Uncle Dean Richards! They talk about the controversy surrounding a potentially gay character in ‘Beauty and the Beast’, and more. He also shares his reviews for ‘Kong: Skull Island’ and ‘The Last Word’.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.