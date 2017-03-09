× The incredible story of discovering a key to communication through Disney films

The Oscar nominated film, “Life, Animated”, tells the incredible story of Cornelia and Ron Suskind’s son, Owen, who has autism. Unable to speak, the family discovered a key to communication through classic Disney films. Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by his mother, Cornelia, to tell the tale.

