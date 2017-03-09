× Chicago Sun-Times sports columnist Rick Telander: “In too many places in Chicago the playground has become the most dangerous place, a place where you can’t play”

The great Chicago Sun-Times sports columnist Rick Telander joins Justin to talk about his amazing career, what makes Chicago a great sports town, the things that take the joy away from covering sports and his exceptional series about Chicago violence and the Orr Academy High School basketball team.

