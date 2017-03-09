× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Greg Warsek

There is always something changing in the world of commercial real estate and Greg Warsek (SVP & Sr. Regional Manager of CRE in the Chicago Market) shared his perspective on the big picture. Steve and Greg discussed many things on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation such as the interest rate hike next week, that will be a major focus for many, and a new technology that will be shaping the commercial real estate market to make it more efficient.