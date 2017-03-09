Associated Bank Market Outlook: 3/9/17

Posted 6:38 AM, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 06:37AM, March 9, 2017

On March 9 2017, Steve Grzanich shares today’s market drivers:

  • The US Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims
  • Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rate
  • The report on Annual World Wide Cost of Living is released today
  • The World Agriculture Outlook Board releases the World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates Report today
  • The American Society of Civil Engineers releases it’s 2017 infrastructure report card today
  • Fortune lists the 100 best companies to work for today