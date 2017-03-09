× 19th Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse

Live broadcast of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes: 4pm – 7pm

Toast time: 6:30pm

“Let’s Win Two!” On Thursday, March 30, 2017, join in the annual celebration to toast the legendary Hall of Fame baseball announcer Harry Caray at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse in River North located at 33 West Kinize.

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes will broadcast live and Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg will lead the Toast with a rousing rendition of Harry’s favorite song, “Take Me Out To The Ball Game.”

Harry Caray’s is packing the bar full of identical twins in the hopes that it will send the Cubs some good luck to repeat their World Series Championship!

Are you an identical twin or do you know twins who would want to participate? Sets of identical twins who attend the Toast to Harry in River North on March 30 will receive $100 in gift certificates. Twins should email holycow@harrycarays.com for more information.

Everyone in attendance at the Toast has the chance to win a Cubs Fan Flyaway to St. Louis, courtesy of Budweiser. You’ll fly round-trip from Chicago to St. Louis on May 12th to see the Cubs vs. Cardinals game on Saturday, May 13 and return back to Chicago on May 14.

Can’t make it to the Toast? Harry Caray’s is awarding prizes, including Harry Caray’s and Chicago Cubs themed gift baskets, for “Most Original”, “Most Identical” and “Most Hilarious” twin Toast posts to the Harry Caray’s Facebook page: facebook.com/ToastToHarry.

About the Toast to Harry Caray

As is tradition every year, fans around the world will raise a drink to the memory of Harry Caray. Over the years, more than five million fans from all 50 states and over 200 countries have joined in the annual tribute to the legendary American baseball broadcaster. Harry, who was known to fans as the Cub Fan Bud Man, estimated that he consumed over 73,000 Budweisers and 300,000 alcoholic beverages during his lifetime. This year, Ryne Sandberg will lead the Toast alongside Harry’s widow Dutchie Caray and other celebrities.