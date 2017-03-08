× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/8/17: American Debt, Wolf Point Tower, & Community Health Charities

To kick off Wednesday, Steve acknowledged International Women’s Day with Terry Savage, and she also told us about how American’s have the more debt than we did back in the 2008 recession. Frank Sennett from Crains Chicago discussed the big stories in Crains this week, and Harold “Sam” Samorian stopped by the studio to chat with Steve about the Chicago Health Heroes Speaker series with Community Health Charities.