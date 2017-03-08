× Was the “Day Without a Woman” movement a success?

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher is back for his weekly visit to break down all of the local political stories making news this week including Chance the Rapper’s meeting with Governor Rauner and the ongoing battle between Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Governor Bruce Rauner over CPS funding. Mike and Justin are also joined by Anne Ladky, Executive Director of Women Employed, who talks about the success of International Women’s Day and the “Day Without a Woman” movement.

