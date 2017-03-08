× Thodos Dance Chicago is coming “Full Circle” this weekend

Melissa Thodos, founder and artistic director of Thodos Dance Chicago, joins Justin to discuss her life in dance, what Chicago’s dance scene was like in the early 90’s, what differentiates Chicago’s dance scene from others around the world, closing a chapter for the Thodos Dance company and this weekend’s “Full Circle” 25th Anniversary Performance.

