× The Opening Bell 3/8/17: 2017 Downtown Future Series & Invasive Species

The retail landscape has changed dramatically in a short amount of time, and many are betting on the e-commerce platforms. Steve discussed this retail future with Dana Telsey (CEO & Chief Research Officer of Telsey Advisory Group) before today’s Chicago Loop Alliance‘s “The Future of Retail” discussion. The economic impact of the environment is also a reoccurring concern, and particularly in the Midwest, the impact of the Emerald Ash Borer. Steve discussed the invasive species with Clifford Sadof (IPM Coordinator & Professor at the Extension Department of Entomology at Purdue University).