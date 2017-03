× The Download’s Swap Meet: “Let’s evaluate our junk!”

It’s Wednesday night and that means Greg Flamm is here for another edition of “The Swap Meet!” Tell us about all the cool, old stuff you have in your basement or attic!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio