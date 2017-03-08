× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-8-17

What an incredible show we have for you this evening. On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher takes us through another big week in local politics, Sun-Times sports columnist Rick Telander chats about his award-winning career in sports journalism and his latest series on the Orr Academy High School basketball team and Chicago violence, Melissa Thodos tells us about her life in dance and this weekend’s “Full Circle” 25th Anniversary performance, we are treated to some live French music from the marvelous Irène and Francis Jacob and we end the show with the “Swap Meet,” a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal.”

