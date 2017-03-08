× The Carry Out 3-7-17: “Mike Glennon is not even considered the first, second or third option for free agent quarterbacks, but hey, his last name is not Cutler so we’ll take it”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Wikileaks dumping the biggest set of classified documents in its history, the GOP replacement for Obamacare running into some in-party disapproval, organizers preparing for tomorrow’s “Day Without Women,” a mumps virus spreading in the Chicago area, the beaked whale finally being captured on video, a new study saying more Americans aren’t trying to losing weight, Toppers pizza chain closing up over the weekend, Naples, Florida being named the happiest place in America, NFL sources saying the Bears will offer a contract to Tampa Bay back-up QB Mike Glennon, the Bulls losing to the Pistons, the World Baseball Classic starting up this weekend and Alec Baldwin saying his days are numbered for playing Donald Trump on SNL.

