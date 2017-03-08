× The BrightSide Theatre is Opening Two Productions This Weekend!

Nick Digilio welcomes Jeff Cass, Becca Duff and Rob Frankel of the BrightSide Theatre!

This weekend they are opening two productions: “Moon Over Buffalo” (featuring Becca Duff and Rob Frankel in the cast) and “Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr” (with Jeff as the director.)

In this conversation, learn the challenges of mounting two shows at the same time, the timing that goes with putting on a farce and how a story about Mickey Rooney may impact Rob’s performance!

