The 606 helped reduce crime in neighborhoods closest to trail, study says

LOGAN SQUARE — A new study suggests that the 606 has helped reduce crime in neighborhoods closest to the trail.

In the yearlong study, published in the journal Environment and Behavior, three researchers compared city crime statistics in neighborhoods closest to the 2.7-mile-long trail (Bucktown, Wicker Park, Logan Square and Humboldt Park) with neighborhoods of similar socioeconomic conditions in other parts of the city.

