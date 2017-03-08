× Take a lesson in how to speak Midwestern

Author Edward McClelland joins Justin to discuss his book, “How to Speak Midwestern.” Edward talks about where he came up with the idea for this book, the unique accents of people from the Midwest, how accents are always changing and how people from Chicago talk more like people from Buffalo than people from southern Illinois.

