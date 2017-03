× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.08.17: Dancing feet

Brent Sopel and Chicagoland Arthur Murray Dance Centers owner, Jill DeMarlo, show us their moves in advance of the Dancing with Chicago Celebrities event. Dean Richards and Steve do more French accents. John O’Hurley and George Stephanopoulos checked in about the awesome new film called Swing Away and Karen Conti breaks down the law.