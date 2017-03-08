× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez Full Show (March 8th) | International Women’s Day celebrates Women Entrepreneurs/Business Owners, Animal Psychic connects with your Pet’s and What’s your “go-to” Cocktail?

Live from Springfield! It’s Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! On tonight’s show we welcome John Teti from the AV Club who is about to showcase his brand new show on Fusion! Then, we welcome in Katrina Balog (Executive DIrector of the Edgewater Chamber of Commerce), Laura Soncrant (Owner of The Growling Rabbit), Paige Tyler and Kate Merril (Owners of the Edge of Sweetness) to discuss International Women’s Day with a Restaurant Crawl focusing on Women Entrepreneurs/Business Owners here in the City of Chicago. Crawlers may purchase their tickets online at For more information, visit – https://www.edgewater.org/.

Then, we welcome Pet Psychic, Cindy Myers who will be having an event with WGN’s own Jenniffer Weigel in her Conversations with Jenniffer series at the Wilmette which will be that night of March 9th at 7pm. Cindy takes listener calls and reaches out to animals who have passed.

Finally, we take listener calls about their “go-to” cocktail and beer drinks… Do you have a favorite?

