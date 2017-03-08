MIAMI, FL - JUNE 15: Amy Rey has a mark on her skin after a biopsy was performed on a lesion to check for cancer due to sun exposure on June 15, 2011 in Miami, Florida. The federal Food and Drug Administration announced that sunscreen manufacturers are to change the labels on their products to prohibit the use of certain marketing terms. The new rules are meant to help clear up confusion about the meaning of "sun protection factor," or SPF, and other terms like "waterproof." (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
NorthShore Dermatologist, Dr. Shani Francis: “The teenage years are at highest risk for Melanoma”
Dr. Shani Francis is a dermatologist with NorthShore University HealthSystem. As the sun is sneaking it’s way more and more into our weather, she joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about risk factors for Melanoma, getting a mole check, tanning, and much more.
