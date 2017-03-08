× NorthShore Dermatologist, Dr. Shani Francis: “The teenage years are at highest risk for Melanoma”

Dr. Shani Francis is a dermatologist with NorthShore University HealthSystem. As the sun is sneaking it’s way more and more into our weather, she joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about risk factors for Melanoma, getting a mole check, tanning, and much more.

