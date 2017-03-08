× Mayor’s Cup: A Youth Pastry Competition

Chefs Sebastian and Jacquy from the French Pastry School join The Steve Cochran Show to announce the Mayor’s Cup: A Youth Pastry Competition.

The French Pastry School of Kennedy-King College at City Colleges of Chicago (FPS) offers a world-class educational experience for students to achieve excellence in pastry, baking, and confectionery arts. More than 30% of the school’s admissions are Chicago residents and of these, the vast majority receives financial aid . The FPS’s much-revered and intensive 24-week program boasts a 92%+ graduation rate, 750 local partners for real-world learning, and seven job opportunities per graduate.